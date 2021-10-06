Conversation and coffee bring local community and police together

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Folks in Liberty had the opportunity to grab a cup of coffee with the township’s police officers Wednesday.

It was all a part of National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Liberty Township Police invited the public to have a cup of coffee, conversation, and even pose for pictures with township officers at the Starbuck’s on Belmont Avenue.

Police Chief Toby Meloro says it’s a great way to help build a strong relationship between the police department and the community it serves.

“It brings the community together. In most situations, we see people in heated situations. This allows people to come to us, approach us, see that we’re just like they are,” Chief Meloro said.

National Coffee with a Cop is held on the first Wednesday in October.