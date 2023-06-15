WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – June is Pride month, when communities all over the country and world are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The Wellsville community will host the first-ever Columbiana County Pride Festival on Thursday, July 15, but organizers say starting this event has caused some community backlash.

Joey Shilot is one of the organizers of Columbiana County Pride.

“We’ve never been seen or heard in these areas,” he said.

Shilot says there is a clear divide in the community for and against the festival.

“The local community is either for us or against us… We have been called evil. We have been called abominations. We have just been put through the wringer, really,” said Shilot.

Organizers have booked the Wellsville Alumni Center. They wanted to have the festival inside a building for safety reasons.

“It’s important for us to have an enclosed situation just because we’ve had so much community backlash. So everything is separate from what we are trying to do. Whatever happens outside stays outside,” said Shilot.

The Alumni Center is next door to Anthony’s Food and Spirits, which is where the after-party will be held.

“All we want to do is have this community here and co-exist with this community here,” said Shilot.