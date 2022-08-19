BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers Office announced a controlled water service shutdown for Brookfield.

The shutdown is for emergency repairs.

The controlled shutdown is planned to occur from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.

The following areas will be without water for those three hours:

Warren-Sharon Rd. from Bedford Rd. to Brookfield Ave.

Yankee Run Rd. from Lincoln St. to Ohio St.

Lincoln St. from Yankee Run Rd. to Hogue-Sharon Rd.

All of Golf Dr. Wintergreen Dr and Spring Rd. and Hills Creek Rd.

The Valley View Neighborhood to include Valley View Dr., Lynita Dr., Crestwood Dr., Lee Rd. Springdale Dr., Sunnydell Dr., Northwood Dr. and Wildwood Dr.

Part of the work will include flushing after the repairs are done, which may impact water pressure until about noon on Tuesday. Also, the water may be discolored but is safe to drink. No boiling is required, according to anitary water officials.