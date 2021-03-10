Controlled fishing, hunting available in Ohio, including in Trumbull County

Entries for these opportunities are selected randomly through an online lottery system

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Controlled fishing and hunting opportunities will be available across Ohio this spring.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is encouraging hunters and anglers to apply for controlled access opportunities, which can be done online until March 31.

Entries for these opportunities are selected randomly through an online lottery system. Lottery winners will be able to hunt and fish at certain normally closed locations.

Spring turkey hunting will be available throughout the state.

There will be youth turkey hunts at Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area in Trumbull County, Killbuck Marsh Wildlife Area in Wayne County, Eagle Creek Wildlife Area in Brown County, Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area in Wyandot County and Lake La Su An Wildlife Area in Williams County.

Applicants for the youth wild turkey hunts must be 17 or younger and accompanied by a non-hunting adult.

Mentor hunts are planned for Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area and Eagle Creek Wildlife Area.

The mentor-style hunts are open to learners of all ages. Learners are eligible for the controlled hunts if they have not harvested a wild turkey within the last five years.

Either the learner or the mentor may apply, and both must be properly licensed during the hunt.

Hunters can find additional information on ODNR’s Controlled Hunting and Trapping Events.

Trout fishing opportunities are available at Cold Creek in Erie County. A half-mile section of the creek located at the Castalia State Fish Hatchery is open to lottery winners on select dates from May 24 to Nov. 26.

One season is available for adult anglers, and another for youth anglers. Youth applicants must be between 4 and 15 years old. Approximately 100 adult and 90 youth permits are available.

Anglers can find additional information on ODNR’s Fishing Lotteries and Events page.

It’s $3 to apply for each opportunity and applicants must have all the required licenses and permits ahead of time.

Social distancing and CDC guidelines must be followed during controlled opportunities.

For more information, visit ohiodnr.gov.