(WKBN) – A home remodeling contractor from Boardman is sitting in the Mahoning County Jail accused of scamming a number of his customers.

John Bartos was arrested this week by sheriff’s deputies after they discovered he had warrants in several courts.

Investigators say he took money from clients for new windows and doors but never delivered them.

Bartos has also been accused of taking credit card information from customers and then buying personal items for himself.

He appeared in a Struthers court on Wednesday, Sebring on Thursday and is expected in Mahoning County Court in Canfield on Friday.