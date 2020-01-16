Contract not renewed for downtown Youngstown events coordinator

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown is looking for a new downtown events coordinator after city council unanimously decided not to renew the current one’s contract Wednesday night.

Terrill Vidale was first hired in May 2018 to handle the events in downtown Youngstown.

One city council person said a breach of contract was the reason it was not renewed, that Vidale did not perform the duties he was hired for.

Vidale disagrees. He says he organized two record-breaking holiday parades and that if he did something wrong, someone would have said something by now.

“So when someone says I didn’t fulfill something or something wasn’t right — all the permits were done, all the events got executed — and WFMJ, WKBN, all you guys, all the different media, Business Journal, they didn’t have any crazy story for the Italian fest, Slavic fest, Fourth of July, holiday parade. So all of a sudden, now something comes up? After 100 events in the city of Youngstown that happened?” Vidale expressed.

Vidale was to be paid $42,000, which he says actually saves the city money because it did not include benefits.

Mayor Tito Brown will now have to recommend a new person, and if the person’s salary exceeds $25,000, city council must approve his nominee.