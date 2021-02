A contract is a rollover of the current contract, which includes a two percent increase in base salary

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – A contract extension is now approved for teachers in Leetonia.

Our partners at the Morning Journal say the school board approved a one-year agreement with the Leetonia Education Association for the 2021-22 school year.

