YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A vendor contract change at Mercy Health prompted layoff notices for about 88 employees.

Crothall Healthcare will no longer provide hospitality services for the hospital. HHS, LLC has contracted with Mercy Health to take over those duties.

Notices were sent to 88 employees saying that layoffs will impact workers at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. The positions impacted include housekeeper (66), patient ambassador(1), patient transporter (16), technician (1), unit director (1) and operations manager (3).

Mercy Health issued the following statement Monday saying that those employees are guaranteed employment with the new company: