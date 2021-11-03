Contest includes Valley staple and stomachs of steel

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – During the Canfield Fair, DiRusso Sausages are always popular and at your grocer, too.

They are so good you can eat until you’re stuffed, but do you think you can eat more than anyone else? There’s a sausage eating contest at the Southern Park Mall next week.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 outside the Youngstown Clothing Store.

DiRusso’s Sausage and H.D. Davis CPAs are co-hosting the Y-Olympics. Although teams have already registered to compete, any individual can pay $5 per person for a chance to be selected as a contestant as well. The community can also support the cause by participating in the silent auction that simultaneously will be held at the event.

The event will benefit the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation. The foundation was named in memory of 4-year-old Melina Edenfield who died of cancer.

Every year, HD Davis CPAs choose an organization to support through their HD Change Campaign. This year, the Meline Michelle Edenfield Foundation was chosen as the recipient.