BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A contamination advisory has been issued for the Mosquito Creek Reservoir in Trumbull County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, sampling of the water showed high levels of E. coli bacteria. The alert was issued Thursday morning.

The reservoir is located in Mosquito Lake State Park. The last time that there was an advisory there was last August.

Sampling occurs once every two weeks unless an issue is detected. The advisory remains posted until a follow-up sample result is below the recreational standard.

Due to the advisory, children, the elderly and those in ill health or with weakened immune systems are advised not to swim. The water could make those people sick.