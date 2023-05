WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A worker is in the hospital after falling 15 feet from a ladder onto a roof Friday morning.

According to a Weathersfield Fire Department social media post, the department responded to the scene just before 8:45.

Crews administered care on the roof for the worker.

Courtesy: Weathersfield Fire Department Facebook Page

The worker was taken to Mercy Health.

The Niles Fire Department also assisted on the scene.