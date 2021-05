The road will reopen once crews finish pier cap construction work on the bridges

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers may be affected by a road closure in Austintown that is starting next week.

Beginning Monday, Kirk Road will be closed near the Turner Road intersection at the Turnpike Bridge.

The Mahoning County Engineer’s Office said the roadway should reopen June 11 once crews finish pier cap construction work on the bridges.

The detour for drivers will be Kirk Road to Route 46 to New Road To Turner Road.