Construction on Meridian Road finishing up a month ahead of schedule

(WYTV) – A major road construction project is just about finished a month ahead of schedule.

Work on the third and final phase of the rebuilding of Meridian Road benefitted from lots of dry weather this summer.

This portion of the project stretched from I-680 to the Trumbull County line in Austintown and started in April.

“They’re in the final phases of the project. Paving’s done. They’re in, you know, kind of the ‘punch list’ mode right now, where they’re going through the small items that need to be address,” said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti.

The entire project, which rebuilt and repaved all of Meridian from Cornersburg to Weathersfield, started in 2017.