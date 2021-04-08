Construction nearing end at South Field Energy Facility

Builders expect it to be completed by the end of the year

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bechtel Infrastructure and Power Corporation sent out a WARN notice that they will be ceasing operations by the end of the year at the South Field Energy Facility in Wellsville.

Bechtel has been handling the construction of the facility since May 2019. The notice said 63 employees will be impacted.

Bechtel spokesperson Whitney Winn said they submitted the paperwork because construction will be ending, but the facility isn’t closing.

“At that point and time, we will hand the project over to the owner (Advanced Power), and they will maintain operations moving forward,” Winn said.

Winn said it’s typical for their organization to build a project and then move onto the next job when it’s done.

“The layoffs could seem startling, but it’s just kind of the end of the construction project,” Winn said.

According to the notice, the layoffs will be staggered throughout the summer, with an anticipated end date of November 30.