YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is plenty to see and do around Youngstown this weekend, as some of the biggest events are coming downtown.

The Simply Slavic Festival, Men’s Rally in the Valley and the Juneteenth Cultural Festival will all be in town, and the new city events coordinator said she’s excited about the diversity of events that are happening.

“… all walks of life, everyone’s welcome,” said Melanie Clarke-Penella.

The events are still happening in the midst of major construction projects along Front and Commerce streets.

“Our crews down here have taken great care to make sure that there’s signage and cones and detour signs to get you over to the event,” said Clarke-Penella.

The Covelli Centre won’t be accessible from South Avenue. You’ll have to take just a slightly longer route and maneuver through downtown to reach the same entrance from Walnut Street.

“It’s just going to be the routing that you’re going to have to be patient with, but there’s plenty of options,” Clarke-Penella said.

That includes for parking. You can still find places to park, including free spaces at the Covelli Centre, as well as a few paid options. There are garages and street parking.

That all holds true, even if you’re going downtown to eat.

She recommends patience as the downtown area is going through its transformation.

“Come with a smile, come ready to have fun. Bring your family, and we’re going to have a great time together,” Clarke Penella said.

Simply Slavic will spice up downtown Friday and Saturday. Men’s Rally in the Valley is Saturday at the Covelli Centre.

The Juneteenth Cultural Festival is being held Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center, a mile or so from downtown.