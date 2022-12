BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The construction on State Route 305 over the dam in Bazetta Township is completed and the road has reopened.

The project shut down the recreation area at Mosquito Creek Dam.

The work was to provide erosion protection for the dam, which was built in 1943.

State Route 305 between State Route 45 and State Route 5 was closed but has reopened, according to Bazetta police.