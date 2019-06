BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant is coming to Boardman.

Construction is underway on US-224 for Mission BBQ.

The building is going up at the spot where Chick-fil-A used to be, which is now across the street.

Mission BBQ is famous for its pulled pork, brisket, chicken and ribs.

The closest location right now is in Canton.

Starbucks plans to build a stand-alone location next door, moving out of the building it shares with Nicolinni’s.