Congressman visits Youngstown school to promote good nutrition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Providing healthy food options for kids at school can be quite a task.

Congressman Tim Ryan learned about the challenge first hand on Monday.

Ryan stopped by East High School Cafeteria Monday and it was all because of a letter he received.

Tascin Brooks is the food service coordinator for Youngstown City School District, and Sue Paris is the food services chief.

The pair reached out the Congressman, so he could see the amount of work that goes into providing healthy, daily meal options.

Ryan says nutrition is important to students.

“They’re not gonna be able to study, do well, pay attention if their diet is off. They got all kinds of sugar in the body. It’s common sense. I just want to make sure these programs are supplying healthy food to our kids so they can thrive and compete in this very competitive environment,” said Ryan.

East and Chaney High Schools have opened up new salad bars in an effort to add extra fruit and vegetables to help meet nutrition guidelines.