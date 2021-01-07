Congressman Tim Ryan wants minute-by-minute account of Capitol mob siege

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A day after thousands of angry protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, a clearly angered Congressman Tim Ryan spoke with reporters Thursday.

Immediately after the protests Wednesday, Ryan addressed the media calling the Capitol breach a coup. Today, he is calling for a full investigation.

“I just think we can’t let what happened yesterday go unanswered,” Ryan said.

Ryan is Chairman of the House Legislative Branch Subcommittee, which controls the budget for the U.S Capitol. He said he was assured in the days prior to the rioting that protesters could never breach security.

“And the next thing you know, you turn on the TV and they are swinging from the Capitol Building with flags and putting a lot of people’s lives in danger,” Ryan said.

Ryan says he and other members now want a minute-by-minute accounting of how law enforcement responded and how long it took the National Guard to get there.

“Why weren’t significant reinforcements able to come support the Capitol police,” Ryan said.

But aside from the response, Ryan blames Donald Trump for encouraging the supporters to come to Washington in the first place and then inciting the riot when he addressed the crowd Wednesday morning. He suggested the President’s cabinet remove him from office.

“That is grotesque behavior for a president of the United States, and that needs to be equally acknowledged and amplified,” he said.

Ryan says he was locked in his office as the violence began but admits the texts he received were frightening, made even worse by messages his family was getting back home.

“I think we are never going to look at the Capitol the same way. Just like 9/11, we never looked at terrorism the same way,” he said.

And not unlike 9/11, Ryan says Wednesday’s rioting will require a lengthy investigation by lawmakers to ensure nothing like it ever happens again.