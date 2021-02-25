Congressman Tim Ryan gives update on security failures during Capitol riots

Ryan is chair of the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee

(WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, chair of the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, discussed his subcommittee’s findings on the security failures at the Capitol during riots on January 6.

Ryan held a virtual press conference at 12:30 p.m. with more details on those findings.

Earlier today, the acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police testified before a House panel that the assault was much bigger than intelligence suggested.

She also denied that law enforcement failed to take the warnings of violence seriously.

Three days before the riot, Capitol police passed around an internal document warning that armed extremists were poised for violence and could attack Congress.

Ryan feels it demonstrated one thing very clearly.

“It was a failure in leadership. It seems the only thing they got right was intelligence but they didn’t use it properly or at all,” Ryan said.

Ryan also felt the Capitol police were not prepared in the way they should’ve been. He said there’s a lot of concerns among its rank-and-file members.

