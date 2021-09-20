Congressman Tim Ryan tests positive for COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ryan says he is quarantining at his home in Howland and following all safety and medical precautions advised by his doctor.

Ryan had previously tested negative for COVID-19 three times the last ten days before Monday’s positive test results.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I’m currently experiencing mild symptoms, I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse. What we have learned over the last year and a half is that we are in this together, and I urge all Ohioans to help us crush this pandemic by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal,” said Congressman Ryan. “Finally, I’d like to extend my deepest thanks to Mercy Health who treated me and healthcare workers across Ohio who are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines every day. You are the true heroes of this pandemic.”



Ryan said he will continue his congressional duties and vote remotely until he can safely return to Washington.

Ryan has received a COVID-19 vaccine.