Congressman Tim Ryan says coronavirus relief ‘too late,’ not big enough

(WYTV) – After months of back and forth, Congress passed a new coronavirus relief package.

Tuesday, Congressman Tim Ryan said it’s a start, but it’s not big enough and way too late.

Aid includes a stimulus check, an extension on unemployment, money for businesses and relief for renters. A $600 stimulus payment will go out to millions of Americans making less than $75,000 a year.

Ryan was pushing for a $2,000 payment. He said there needs to be a better understanding from those in DC of the issues that real people are experiencing.

“These problems have not been addressed. It’s in rural communities. It’s in urban communities. It’s in big cities. It’s in medium-sized cities. It’s in townships. It’s all over this state, and we need our government to start acting in a way that really addresses some of these issues, making sure if you work hard. You play by the rules that you’ll have some level of dignity,” Ryan said.

Ryan said he hopes this is just a starting point and that there will be more relief on the way. He said a lot of it depends on the Senate races in Georgia.