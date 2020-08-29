Congressman Tim Ryan re-election campaign helps register community to vote

Youngstown, Austintown and Niles were a couple of the locations the stations were set up at

(WYTV) – Congressman Tim Ryan’s re-election campaign had several stations set up across the Valley Saturday to help people get registered to vote.

In total, five counties were included.

“We had a huge impact with voter registration and absentee ballots. We were registering Democrats and Republicans because to me, with everything going on, whether if you will vote for me or not, we want to make sure everyone will have access to the ballot box,” Ryan said.

He also says it was important for the congressmen to lead that charge, even offering ways for people to vote from home.