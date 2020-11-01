Congressman Tim Ryan, Trumbull Co. officials go door-to-door to encourage voting

Candidates continue to push those in the Valley to vote if you haven't already

(WYTV) – Local officials in Trumbull County came together to kick off the last Sunday before election.

On Sunday, Tim Ryan along with other notable democratic candidates went door-to-door in an effort to make sure voters are getting to the polls.

With election day just two days away, Congressman Tim Ryan shared why he felt it was important to be interactive with the community.

“When they see people in the neighborhood walking, that gives them the initiative to go out and vote, and that’s exactly what we need. It’s going to be a very close election,” Ryan said.

“We have so many good things going on in the Mahoning Valley. The group of men standing around me, we are the incumbency who are working and have worked to bring these new jobs and industries and protect the people of the Valley,” said Gil Blaire, (D.) State Representative of the 63rd District.

They also agreed that they have a great group of local elected officials who want to keep Trumbull County moving forward.