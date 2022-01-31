Congressman Tim Ryan files for Senate bid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, is set to make his Senate bid official Monday.

He is set to file petitions for the Democratic nomination with the Ohio Secretary of State at 1 p.m.

Ryan is looking to fill the seat that will be vacated by Ohio Senator Rob Portman.

The deadline to file for the race is Feb. 2, 2022.

Several others have announced their intention to run for Portman’s seat including former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken, Venture capitalist JD Vance, Mike Gibbons, Bernie Moreno, Ohio Senator Matt Dolan, Mark Purkita and Morgan Harper.