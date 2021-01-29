Congressman Tim Ryan asks Biden to fire Postal Service Board of Governors amid mail delays

Ryan explained how operational changes imposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy continue to negatively impact the quality and timelines of mail service nationally

(WYTV) – Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan (D-13) is urging President Joe Biden to fire the entire United States Postal Service Board of Governors and nominate new leadership amid recent mail delays.

In his letter to the president, Ryan explained how operational changes imposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy continue to “negatively impact the quality and timeliness of mail service nationally.”

“My offices have been inundated with calls, emails, and letters detailing their unfortunate experiences with the USPS. Too many are receiving bills weeks late, which has caused them to miss car, credit card, and utility payments through no fault of their own. Many are also expressing frustrations that they have not yet received their pension checks that they depend on or the holiday greetings and gifts that their family and friends sent weeks ago. The Postmaster General and the entire Board of Governors have failed the American people,” wrote Congressman Ryan.

“The Postal Service should be an institution the American people unquestionably count on. It is an economic engine for many businesses in my community and my constituents, particularly in rural areas, count on their service. The survival of the Postal Service will require strong leadership if it is to endure. To begin that work, the USPS needs a governing body that can be trusted to represent the public interest.”

Ryan blames efforts taken by Trump appointee Postmaster Louis DeJoy to throw out sorting machines, cut overtime, restrict deliveries and remove mailboxes for slowing down USPS mail delivery across the United States.

The USPS Board of Governors has the power to remove the Postmaster General from office and appoint a new one.

Congressman Ryan’s full letter can be read here.

First News reached out to the USPS for comment. A state media spokeswoman said the USPS had no comment to the letter.