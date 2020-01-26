Congressman Tim Ryan announces military academy nominees

Congressman Ryan is in year 14 of nominating high school seniors to these academies

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, over a dozen local students got one step closer to their dream of attending a national military academy.

They were nominated by Valley Congressman Time Ryan.

Jason Wilson is a senior at Poland Seminary and he is one of the 13 students from the Valley’s 13th district to be nominated to attend a national service academy in the fall.

He received nominations to both the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy.

Wilson is now one step closer to his goal of leading by example.

“The only schools in the United States that train leaders as their primary goal are the service academies, and that’s exactly what I want to be doing,” said Wilson.

Congressman Ryan is in year 14 of nominating high school seniors to these academies.

For the past few years, he’s noticed an increase in female nominees.

“The fact that they unabashedly apply and go for it, I think it’s a real sign of the times. You need all the talent you can get in the military and across society. Having these women is a great thing,” said Ryan.

After waiting patiently the last few months, Madison Schaefer was nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

She’s one of five girls in the group of nominees.

Schaefer is most excited about mixing education with service for her country.

“I love putting service before myself, and coming here to accept this nomination is like a dream come true,” said Schaefer.

Ryan said his favorite part about the nominations is being able to follow each student’s journey.

“It’s just so great to say, hey, remember when we met fifteen years ago, and out sons and daughters are doing X, Y and Z. It’s really heartening,” Ryan said.

The nominees are as follows: