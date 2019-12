Ryan weighed in on the impeachment hearings and said his mind is made up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – During a stop in Youngstown Monday morning, Congressman Tim Ryan weighed in on the impeachment hearings and said his mind is made up.

“I think it’s important we be very thoughtful and look at the facts and no one’s above the law. From what I can see, it’s pretty straight forward that the president committed these crimes,” Ryan said.

Ryan was in town to present $250,000 in drug-free community grants.