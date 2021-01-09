Congressman Ryan discusses updates on investigation into violence at Capitol

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) discussed the ongoing investigation into the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol during a press conference on Friday morning.

Ryan said there are frustrations that Capitol Police and lawmakers were put into a dangerous situation. He mentioned pipe bombs that were found in the nation’s capital as well as the passing of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who was injured in Wednesday’s violence.

He said lawmakers are concerned about the level of coordination from some of those who were involved in violent acts. He said they’re still trying to piece together everything that happened.

He said there wasn’t enough preparation for a worst-case scenario, which is something that is being looked into. Ryan did praise the officers who kept lawmakers safe during the incident.

“Obviously, this gets down to what is the training? We literally have officers handling this in a variety of different ways. One waving people through and others pulling out their firearms and not shooting. Obviously, we have one that pulled a firearm and shot, so there were all these different approaches.,” Ryan said.

Ryan previously talked about his support of removing President Donald Trump through the 25th Amendment but acknowledged Friday that he may not have the support of Vice President Mike Pence.

Ryan and others are angry over the President’s remarks Wednesday morning in Washington in front of tens of thousands of supporters. Many in the crowd then marched down to Capitol Hill and stormed the building.

Ryan claims the President incited a riot.

“I feel something needs to be done to protect the American people over the course of the next two weeks, and I may not get my way, but you know, I want to make sure my voice is heard,” he said.