Congressman Ryan congratulates Class of 2020

(WYTV) – Congressman Tim Ryan posted a congratulatory message to YouTube for the Class of 2020 on Tuesday.

“While this world is full of uncertainty, I have no doubt our graduating seniors are equipped to handle it,” wrote Ryan. “I know the optimism, grit, and work ethic Northeast Ohioans are known for will serve you well as you lead our community into the future and beyond. I’m immensely proud of you all, and look forward to hearing of your accomplishments to come.”

You can watch Ryan’s message to the Class of 2020 here.