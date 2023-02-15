YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine called federal train regulations ‘absurd’ yesterday.

He wants Congress to look at the rules again, following the East Palestine train derailment.

The governor was upset that Norfolk Southern didn’t have to alert anyone about the hazardous cargo because only some of the cars were carrying hazardous materials.

Now, the pressure shifts to federal lawmakers to look at the rules.

“I think we wait until we see what the investigator reveals and identify what the problems are before we launch off and try to solve them,” said Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio.

Johnson said he’s not afraid to take Congressional action if there’s a way to prevent a similar incident.