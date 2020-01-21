Breaking News
Congressman praises new Akron Children’s facility for mental health care

Local News

The hospital expansion has brought a new level of mental health care to the Mahoning Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Akron Children’s Hospital has a new facility that expanded behavioral health services. On Tuesday, Congressman Tim Ryan was able to tour it.

“There’s so many young people today that are dealing with social media, peer pressure, economic insecurity — it wears on you,” Ryan said. “You’re not going to high school and getting a job, you need some help. They’re really filling a gap here in the Mahoning Valley.”

In a hospital system of care, many kids would be discharged without a lot of support, which leads to readmissions.

This is a step down from the in-patient unit, which allows more concentrated therapies.

