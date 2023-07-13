COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Bill Johnson is asking Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to take over the McGuffey Wildlife Preserve.

Johnson joined county commissioners and the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society (WHMHS) in saying that the area needs a better manager.

For the last 25 years, the preserves have been under the control of Mill Creek Metroparks, but WHMHS says the Metropark has let the area become unkept and that the pond there is a “swampy mess.” WHMS wants the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to take it over.

Mahoning County commissioners passed a resolution in February agreeing with the historical society.

Johnson wrote a letter to DeWine dated July 11, 2023, expressing his support for the William Holmes McGuffey Boyhood Home Site, a designated registered National Historic Landmark with the U.S. Department of Interior, which is part of the McGuffey Wildlife Preserve. In all, it encompasses 73 acres.

Johnson also asked DeWine and the State of Ohio to “acknowledge the exceptional value” of the site.

Leaders with the Mill Creek MetroParks have said they have no plans to give up the McGuffey Preserve. It was donated to the MetroParks in 1998 by WHMHS.