Congressman Johnson visits growing aluminum company in Leetonia

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Congressman Bill Johnson got a firsthand look at a growing business in Columbiana County.

Johnson took a tour of Pennex Aluminum in Leetonia Friday morning.

The plant manufactures extrusions for use in a number of industries, including the battery packs for electric vehicles.

Executives said they want the congressman to be aware of the issues facing plants like this with trade from other countries.

“Obviously there’s a lot of impact on our industry as a whole as far as tariffs and when you talk about the exemptions and who’s approved and who’s not approved, that’s important to us. So we have some things that are going on there,” said Chuck Stout, Pennex general manager.

Pennex recently completed a major expansion of its plant and is expected to add up to 50 more employees.

Johnson told a group of workers there is plenty of reason for optimism with the growing economy in this part of Ohio and the country.