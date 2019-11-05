Congressman Johnson meets with Youngstown company, discusses challenges

CMT is very involved in the skilled trades and apprenticeships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Congressman Bill Johnson was in town on Tuesday, meeting up with employees and the owner of City Machine Technologies, Mike Kovach.

They discussed the company’s success and some of the challenges they face, wanting to know how employees are doing.

CMT is very involved in the skilled trades and apprenticeships. Those are two areas Johnson has encouraged high schools to focus on in preparing students for graduation.

“They’ll tell me what their biggest challenges are, whether it’s providing health care for their employees, whether it’s regulations dealing with the EPA, you name it,” he said.

Johnson said it’s important to hear what local business owners have to say.

CMT is located on Andrews Avenue in Youngstown.

Its services include lifting magnets, electric machinery and crane brakes.

It services heavy industries throughout the United States.