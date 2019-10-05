Congressman Bill Johnson volunteers at Sebring elementary school

The visit is part of Johnson's pledge to visit and participate in community service in all 18 counties in his district

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Congressman Bill Johnson is spending at least part of his break from Washington this month volunteering in his home district.

On Friday morning, he spent time at the BL Miller Elementary School in Sebring, looking in on a tutoring session with a few students and reading to a kindergarten class.

This is part of the Ohio Reading Corps campaign, which is affiliated with the national Americorps program.

The visit is also part of Johnson’s pledge to visit and participate in community service in all 18 counties in his district.