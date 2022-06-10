(WKBN) — Valley Congressman Bill Johnson said instead of trying to take guns away from law-abiding Americans, Congress needs to address what he calls the “root causes” of gun violence in this country.

Lawmakers have been negotiating over potential gun reforms in the wake of recent mass shootings around the country.

This week, Democrats in the House passed one measure onto the Senate. Johnson said there are sensible changes made that don’t violate or change the Constitution’s Second Amendment.

“There was so much unconstitutionality in these bills that were jammed through this week by Speaker Pelosi. They’re not gonna see the light of day in the Senate. There are some responsible things going on in the Senate,” said Johnson.

Johnson said lawmakers need to focus on tightening school security in the wake of the massacre in Texas last month as well as strengthening background checks to prevent juveniles with criminal records from buying guns when they become adults.