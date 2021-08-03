Congress considering new infrastructure bill to fix roads, bridges, internet access

The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. From left are Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(WKBN) – The U.S. is looking to improve its infrastructure. In Washington, Congress is considering spending $550 billion on what they’re calling the Energy Infrastructure Act.

That money will go to fix roads and bridges, expand high speed internet access and other infrastructure needs.

About $11.5 billion will be going to fix Ohio roads.

Ohio’s roads currently score at a C-, according to the 2021 Infrastructure Repord Card.

“Congestion costs Ohio motorists an estimated $4.7 billion each year in lost time and wasted fuel. It also adds to the environment problem because you have more CO2 emission when you’re sitting in a traffic jam,” said Senator Rob Portman (R) Ohio.

According to Portman, the proposed infrastructure bill is expected to be counter inflationary, meaning it should help work against inflation in the longer term, and it shouldn’t raise taxes.