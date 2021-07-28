Conflicting stories reported to police after Youngstown crash sends one to hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident involving a car and a bicycle almost got physical Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a man and a woman were riding bicycles down Market Street in Youngstown when they claimed the driver of the car hit the woman on the bike with her driver’s side mirror, knocking her off.

Police said the driver of the car claims the bike pulled out in front of her.

The woman on the bike was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police are still investigating the incident.