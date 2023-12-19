YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Health and Recovery Board is hosting an event this Thursday to raise awareness for suicide rates among older adults as the holiday season continues.

According to data from the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, the Mahoning Valley has recorded 49 suicides in 2023, representing a 12% increase from 2022.

Suicide rates in adults over the age of 70 have also risen in recent years. Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows an increase of suicide in those over the age of 65 from 2016 (306) to 2021 (341) in Ohio.

“During the holiday season, it’s important that friends, families and loved ones check in on older adults in our community that may be isolated or living alone,” said Duane Piccirilli, executive director of the health and recovery board in Mahoning County.

The conference aims to raise awareness about the warning signs and how to be proactive in situations in which someone is at a higher risk of suicide.

Members of various state and local programs will be hosting the event, including those from the Ohio Suicide Prevention Coalition, Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission, as well as the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Warning signs of suicide in older adults can include:

Showing frustration over the loss of independence

Appearing to feel hopeless, angry or aggressive

Seeming isolated, lonely or socially distant

Having a medical condition limiting life expectancy or functionality

Having conginitive impairment

Lacking impulse control

Having a history of depression or suicide attempts

Lacking a sense of purpose or interest in activities

The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation offers some steps to take to help prevent suicide in older adults:

Connecting them with resources and support systems

Staying in touch by phone, text, cards and visits

Ensuring they maintain good physical and mental health

Encouraging social interactions and connections that give them a sense of purpose

The conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Mahoning County Commissioners meeting room, which is located in the basement of the county courthouse. Members of the public are encouraged to attend virtually.