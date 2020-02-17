Conciliation hearing scheduled to possibly settle Hubbard Twp. police, trustees dispute

Negotiations between the trustees and township police are still at an impasse

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Officials gave 27 First News an update to the ongoing argument between the Hubbard Township trustees and the township police department.

The Hubbard Township FOP president said a conciliation hearing is scheduled for April 10.

The trustees and the police union have not been able to agree on a contract. The trustees have been talking about doing away with their police department altogether and using sheriff’s deputies to protect the township.

The two sides are still at an impasse.