Concessionaires scramble to get ready for summer season post COVID

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – With both Ohio and Pennsylvania lifting many of their COVID restrictions, we’re starting to see festivals and fairs popping up around the area.

The owner of Bortner Concessions says he’s been in business the last eight years, providing rides and food. After COVID took away a lot of his business last year, owner Tim Bortner says he is scheduled for 28 different events between now and the fall, but there’s been a lot of uncertainty along the way.

“Up until yesterday, we didn’t have insurance. Now, we have insurance for the season, and that was a nightmare to get that, our inspections and our permits. Everything is now rushing to get it all in,” Bortner said.

One of Bortner’s big concerns this season will be making sure he has enough workers to operate his rides and food stands, relying on friends and family to keep things going.