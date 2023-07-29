YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Over 20,000 people were expected in downtown Youngstown on Saturday, and the fun isn’t over yet!

The concert started at 7 p.m., which special guests Lee Brice and Buckcherry joining headliner Kid Rock for this year’s Y-Live concert at Wean Park, presented by JAC Management Group.

The streets were packed even before the concert began. The concert-goers First News talked to said getting down to wasn’t too bad, but there was some confusion when it came to where the line started and ended once the gates were open.

“Just excited to be here excited to be in the crowd. The summertime concerts — love it,” said Jenny Conny, of Alliance.

From tailgating to hitting the bars and restaurants and getting a spot in line, the streets of downtown Youngstown were filled with concert-goers and people looking for a place to park.

“It’s a good thing for Youngstown,” said Darren Hart, of Ashtabula County. “Fill it up!”

Gates opened at 5:30 p.m. and the line to get in went down Front Street and up the Market Street bridge. At 6 p.m., the city of Youngstown closed down the Market Street and South Avenue bridges.

“I guess we need a little more definition what the lines are,” Conny said. “Is there where everyone with tickets are going in? So that’s a little bit confusing.”

Regardless of the confusion people were excited to be there, and all those people kept businesses busy.

“If we had this every weekend — obviously not this big, but smaller scale — it would alleviate a lot of the pressure I’m sure all the restaurants are facing with the construction,” said Dan Martini, whose family runs The Federal.

Many said the construction wasn’t too bad.

“It wasn’t too bad — we came early,” said Christopher Frazier, of Canton. “We came down, had some lunch and a good time in the parking lot.”

“It seems like they cleared up these main streets for this concert, and I’m pretty excited about it,” said Brett Weidenthal, of Canfield. “We’re ready to rock and roll. Kid Rock, baby!”

Many people First News talked to said they didn’t encounter too many problems coming downtown.

Organizers plan to use this year’s event to continue giving back to the community. Last year’s event raised nearly $35,000 for local non-profit groups, including a $10,000 contribution to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley in support of its Success After 6 program.