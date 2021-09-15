Concern rises over busing as kids wait hours, arrive late to class in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Youngstown are concerned about school buses for their students. Many kids are not arriving to school on time.

Class starts at 9 a.m. for elementary students.

Some students’ buses didn’t arrive until after that time to pick them up.

Youngstown neighbors are concerned for the students waiting at the bus stop for extended periods of time.

“When I tell you the speed that people are going to get to the highway, to get to 80 to get on that highway, it’s a very dangerous speed for children to be standing on these corners for two hours,” said Yvette Prater of Youngstown.

Youngstown City Schools says they are currently down five buses.

They hope to have them back on the road soon to help with busing kids to school.

They are working to notify families of time changes along bus routes so kids won’t be at the bus stop for too long.