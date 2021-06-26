Concept Studio hosts summer market in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday was the inaugural Steel Town Studios and Friends Summer Market at Concept Studio in downtown Youngstown.

Local artist Bob Barko Jr. held the event after a long year without art shows during the pandemic. The idea of an art market started with some of his friends around the 2020 holiday season.

“It’s a follow up from our Steel Town Studios and Friends Christmas Market, which we did last year. That was kind of out of necessity. We got to a point where there were going to be no Christmas shows last year,” Barko said.

Barko said it has been hard not seeing his usual customers.

“Really looking forward to this year, and listen, this was born out of necessity. I think it’s going to become a great tradition between friends, and then hopefully welcome, make a little money, and see a lot of good folks come down and talk art,” Barko said.

The art ranges from t-shirts to jewelry to repurposed stage and studio lights, as well as paintings by Will Duck Jr. and hand-lettered home decor.

“We’ve got six artists here, and all of vastly unique and diverse collection of artists,” Barko said.

The event continues from noon to 5 p.m. on West Federal Street on Sunday.