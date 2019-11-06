Mayor: Officers found explicit video of New Middletown police chief

Mayor Harry Kale said two officers found "questionable material" on a police department computer

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The investigation into recently-resigned New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio involves a video of the former chief performing oral sex on another male, according to a letter from the mayor.

New Middletown Mayor Harry Kale sent a letter to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, asking that his office start an investigation into D’Egidio.

READ: Letter from Mayor Kale to Sheriff Greene

Kale said two officers found “questionable material” on a police department computer.

According to the letter, D’Egidio frequently visited pornographic websites and there were various pornographic images on the computer.

Among the material was a video of D’Egidio performing oral sex on an unidentified male of unknown age, according to the mayor’s letter.

Kale put D’Egidio on paid administrative leave on Monday. D’Egidio submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday.

Another complaint was filed against D’Egidio in November 2014. At the time, the former chief was also working for the Humility of Mary Health Partners Police Department.

A female coworker at St. Elizabeth Hospital said he made an inappropriate and offensive comment to her, according to the complaint.

READ: Documentation on sexual harassment complaint at St. Elizabeth’s

According to a letter D’Egidio wrote to the mayor describing the incident, the woman was wearing a bunny outfit.

She asked D’Egidio if he liked it and he responded with, “Oh yes, I love rabbit. I could eat it for hours,” the letter states.

“She took this comment as offensive and submitted an incident report to Human Resources as unwelcome language,” D’Egidio wrote in his letter.

D’Egidio resigned from that position as a result and was forced to go through sexual harassment training.