YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man accused of the murder of a Smith Township woman has asked for a competency evaluation for his client.

Michael Kivlighan filed the request Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on behalf of Nicholas Cunningham, 32, who is being held without bail in the county jail on charges of murder, aggravated murder and aggravated burglary.

Kivlighan last month filed a notice that Cunningham is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Judge Anthony Donofrio already ordered a mental health evaluation Dec. 19 for Cunningham.

Cunningham was indicted Dec. 7 via direct presentment on charges relating to the death of Gena Wade, 44, who was found dead Oct. 26 at a home in the 18000 block of Courtney Road by paramedics answering a medical call.

Cunningham was charged about two weeks later. Investigators said at the time that Wade and Cunningham had been friends but at some point, Wade had a protection order against Cunningham. The protection order was granted in March, investigators said.

Very few details, including how Wade died, have been released in the case.

A competency evaluation determines if a defendant understands the charges against him and if they can assist their lawyer in defending themselves.

If a defendant is determined to be not competent, they are treated at a mental health facility to see if their competency can be restored. If it can be restored, they can face trial for the charge against them.

A Jan. 22 trial date was listed in online court records for Cunningham, but that will almost certainly be continued if the request for the competency evaluation is granted.