YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A competency evaluation was ordered today for a man accused of a double homicide last month on the West Side.

Judge Carla Baldwin ordered the evaluation during a preliminary hearing for Mikese Stevens, 23, who faces two counts of murder for the Dec. 20 shootings deaths of Joseph Sanders, 51, and Kimberly Kalasky, 41.

The two were found at about 2 p.m. in a home on Cherry Hill Drive.

Stevens was arrested a few days after Sanders and Kalasky were found. He has been in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond since his arrest.

Stevens was questioned by police after the victims were found and released before he was arrested.

Police did not release a motive for the killings but they have said Stevens is a friend of the victims.