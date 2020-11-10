Company sues Lordstown Motors, alleging it hasn’t paid $2.5 million bill

According to the lawsuit, the company agreed to offer utility services to Lordstown Motors' project site, utility complex and wastewater treatment plant in exchange for monthly payments

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Ann Arbor-based company is suing Lordstown Motors, alleging a breach of contract and that Lordstown Motors owes over $2.5 million for services provided and fees.

DTE Lordstown, LLC filed the civil complaint October 30 in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

According to the lawsuit, in February, DTE Lordstown agreed to offer utility services to Lordstown Motors’ project site, utility complex and wastewater treatment plant in exchange for monthly payments from Lordstown Motors. DTE Lordstown alleges Lordstown Motors fell behind on those payments and now owes over $2.5 million.

On June 1, DTE terminated its agreement with Lordstown Motors, effective August 14.

According to the lawsuit, Lordstown Motors explained the company had gotten behind on payments due to its fundraising efforts being delayed.

Lordstown Motors has paid DTE some of what was owed. Documents submitted to the court show DTE is still owed $190,000 for the actual work that was done and $2.3 million in what was called a termination fee.

WKBN reached out to Lordstown Motors Tuesday morning but hasn’t heard back.