Company slated to buy Lordstown Motors plant unveils 3 new electric vehicle prototypes

(WKBN) — The company that has an agreement to buy the Lordstown Motors plant unveiled three new electric vehicle prototypes Monday.

Foxconn showed off an electric bus, car and SUV.

The company also builds iPhones for Apple. They’re working to get into the electric vehicle market.

Their Model C SUV will hit the market in Taiwan in 2023, according to the company. Their bus is slated to hit the streets in test cities next year.

Lordstown Motors announced last month that Foxconn would buy the former GM plant and manufacture the Endurance electric pickup for Lordstown Motors.

Foxconn is also supposed to make cars for Fisker, another electric vehicle company.